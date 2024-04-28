Cabbage went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.

Cabbage was called up to serve as Houston's 27th man for the Mexico City Series, and he was immediately slotted into the lineup to make his 2024 debut. He delivered the RBI knock in his first plate appearance, though he was pulled in the sixth inning in favor of pinch hitter Mauricio Dubon. Cabbage will almost certainly be back with Triple-A Sugar Land after the team's weekend series abroad, where he's maintained a .271 batting average while also striking out 31.9 percent of the time across 91 plate appearances.