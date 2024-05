The Astros recalled Cabbage from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Cabbage was returned to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man for the Astros' two-game series with the Rockies in Mexico City last weekend, but he'll be back with the big club just two days later after Houston optioned struggling first baseman Jose Abreu to their spring training facility. While he's up with the Astros, Cabbage will provide depth in the corner outfield and at first base.