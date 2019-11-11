Play

Cozart (shoulder) is ready to begin a hitting progression, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Shoulder injuries have limited Cozart to just 96 games over the last two years combined. He hit just .124/.178/.144 in 38 contests last season before undergoing an arthroscopic debridement procedure in mid-July. He has plenty of time to get ready for the 2020 season, though it's hard to have much confidence in his health heading into his age-34 season.

