Cozart (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. He will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left shoulder on July 17 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

This is a minimally-invasive procedure to remove tissue in the shoulder joint. The move to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to return until July 26, but this surgery likely means he will miss most, if not all of the remainder of the 2019 season.