Cozart has been shut down from swinging since he is experiencing tightness in his left shoulder since undergoing surgery last June, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Cozart previously dealt with looseness in the shoulder, but he's now battling the opposite issue after last year's surgery to address a torn labrum, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The 33-year-old hasn't been able to get full extension on his swings, leading to his placement on the injured list May 28. It sounds as though Cozart will attempt to tweak his swing to circumvent the issue, and he currently has no timeline for his return.