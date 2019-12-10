Giants' Zack Cozart: Dumped to Giants
Cozart (shoulder) was traded from the Angels to the Giants along with along with Will Wilson in exchange for a player to be named later or cash Tuesday.
The trade is a clear salary dump for the Angels, who have been connected to most of the top free agents on the market this winter. Injuries have limited Cozart to just 96 major-league games since he signed with the Angels prior to the 2018 season for three years and $38 million. He's been quite poor in those games, hitting .190/.261/.296, so the Giants will get the Angels' 2019 first-round pick (Wilson) in exchange for taking on his contract. Whether the Giants have any intention of having the 34-year-old compete for a roster spot this spring remains to be seen.
