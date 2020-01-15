Zack Cozart: Released by Giants
Cozart (shoulder) was released by the Giants on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It appeared all along that the Giants' acquisition of Cozart from the Angels in December, which also netted them prospect Will Wilson, was nothing more than a salary dump by the Angels, and Cozart's release confirms that. With Cozart now 34 years old and coming off two seasons of major injury trouble, he'll likely be looking for a minor-league deal with his next team.
