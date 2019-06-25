Cozart (shoulder) hasn't taken a swing in a month and still has limited range of motion with his left shoulder, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cozart landed on the injured list in late May after feeling tightness in his shoulder from surgery to address a torn labrum in June 2017, and he's still having pretty significant issues. The 33-year-old is looking at different ways to tweak his swing to circumvent the problem but hasn't had any luck thus far. When asked if the injury could be a career-altering problem, he responded, "It's looking that way," per Ardaya. Cozart will be re-evaluated in the near future and should be considered out indefinitely.