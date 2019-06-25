Angels' Zack Cozart: Not progressing in recovery
Cozart (shoulder) hasn't taken a swing in a month and still has limited range of motion with his left shoulder, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Cozart landed on the injured list in late May after feeling tightness in his shoulder from surgery to address a torn labrum in June 2017, and he's still having pretty significant issues. The 33-year-old is looking at different ways to tweak his swing to circumvent the problem but hasn't had any luck thus far. When asked if the injury could be a career-altering problem, he responded, "It's looking that way," per Ardaya. Cozart will be re-evaluated in the near future and should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...