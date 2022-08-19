Bregman went 4-for-6 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the White Sox.

Bregman played a key role in the Astros 21-run outburst and has tallied four multi-RBI performances in his last eight starts. He's also collected a hit in 14 of his last 16 games since the start of August, maintaining a .397 average with five home runs, 17 RBI and 17 runs scored in that span. Bregman's hot stretch has bumped his line to .264/.367/.472 across 488 plate appearances on the season.