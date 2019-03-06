Astros' Brady Rodgers: Sent to minors
The Astros optioned Rodgers to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rodgers was one of six players sent packing as the Astros reduced their big-league camp contingent to 55 men. The right-hander, who gave up five earned runs and 15 hits in his eight Grapefruit League innings, will likely slot into the Triple-A Round Rock rotation to begin 2019.
More News
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Tabbed for Grapefruit League opener•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Activated and optioned to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Makes first rehab start•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Aiming for bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...