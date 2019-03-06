The Astros optioned Rodgers to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodgers was one of six players sent packing as the Astros reduced their big-league camp contingent to 55 men. The right-hander, who gave up five earned runs and 15 hits in his eight Grapefruit League innings, will likely slot into the Triple-A Round Rock rotation to begin 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories