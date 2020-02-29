Play

Rodgers (biceps) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rodgers has been dealing with soreness in his right biceps this spring that has limited his activity, but throwing a bullpen Sunday could be the first step to increasing his activity. It's unclear whether the right-hander will be ready for the beginning of the season in the minors due to the delays in his spring training regimen.

