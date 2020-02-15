Rodgers (arm) is scheduled to throw Saturday after he missed his first bullpen session, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers was backed off his throwing program Wednesday after experiencing mild arm soreness, but he'll return to throwing Saturday. The injury doesn't appear to be too severe, but the Orioles are likely exercising extra caution with the right-hander after he missed the second half of 2019 with an unspecified injury.