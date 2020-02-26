Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Rodgers (biceps) is scheduled to resume a throwing program soon, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodgers first relayed two weeks ago that he was experiencing soreness in his right biceps, prompting the Orioles to place him on a no-throw regimen. The 29-year-old had been expected to advance to a throwing progression last week, but he evidently didn't move past the injury as quickly as anticipated. While it's encouraging that he hasn't been shut down from activity completely, Rodgers may not have enough time to get his arm fully conditioned for the start of the minor-league season.