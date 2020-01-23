Orioles' Brady Rodgers: Finds work in Baltimore
Rodgers agreed Thursday with the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
A third-round selection of the Astros in the 2012 first-year player draft, Rodgers' seven-year run in the organization came to an end in late August, when he was released just days after being dropped from Houston's 40-man roster. Rodgers submitted a 2.86 ERA over 132 innings at Triple-A Fresno in 2016, but injuries have played a part in his development stalling out since then. The Orioles will likely invite him to their big-league camp, but he'll presumably be ticketed for a spot in the Triple-A Norfolk rotation.
