Rodgers (undisclosed) was released by the Astros on Thursday.

Rodgers was designated for assignment by the team and it didn't take long before they opted to release him. The 28-year-old was in the midst of a rehab assignment for an undisclosed injury, and it's unclear when he's expected to be healthy. Rodgers has a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB in eight starts with Triple-A Round Rock this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories