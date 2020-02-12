Play

Rodgers was backed off his throwing program Wednesday due to mild arm soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It doesn't sound like the Orioles are overly concerned about the issue at the moment, though arm issues for pitchers always have the potential to get worse. Even if healthy, Rodgers is unlikely to play a major role in Baltimore this season, as he owns a 15.53 ERA and a 7:10 K:BB in 13.1 career big-league innings.

