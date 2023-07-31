Bielak (5-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks over five innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

After being tagged for six runs (three earned) in his last start, Bielak surrendered six more against the Rays on Sunday. He struggled with control once again, allowing three or more walks for the fifth time in his last six starts, and now owns an ugly 59:33 K:BB through 74.2 innings (14 appearances). With Jose Urquidy (shoulder) set to return to the Astros rotation this week, Bielak will likely be the odd man out and retreat to the bullpen.