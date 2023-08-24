Houston recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bielak has worked as a fill-in starter at times this year for the Astros, but he'll return Thursday in a long relief role. The 27-year-old right-hander carries a 3.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 59:33 K:BB through 74.2 major-league innings in 2023.