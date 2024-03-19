Bielak is likely to make the big-league roster out of spring training due to a combination of injuries to the Astros pitching staff, and because he is out of minor-league options, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bielak hasn't pitched well this spring, allowing six earned runs across 7.1 innings while maintaining just a 5:4 K:BB. However, with both Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Jose Urquidy (forearm) destined for the injured list to begin the campaign, the Astros are in need of pitching depth. As things currently stand, Bielak is expected to serve in a relief role, with Ronel Blanco serving as the fifth starter.