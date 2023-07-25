Bielak pitched 4.2 innings against Texas on Monday, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Bielak's final line was softened a bit by the fact that three of the runs against him were unearned, but it was nonetheless a poor outing by the right-hander. He threw just 59 of 102 pitches for a strike and tied a season high with four walks while surrendering a pair of long balls. Nonetheless, Bielak managed to escape with a no-decision thanks to a productive performance by Houston's offense, keeping his record even at 5-5. Bielak had been pitching well in July coming into Monday, posting a 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over three starts, so the rough outing shouldn't impact his place in the rotation for now. However, Jose Urquidy (shoulder) is on track to return to the rotation in early August, which could send Bielak to the bullpen.