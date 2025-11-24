Brandon Bielak: Coming back from shoulder surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bielak is recovered from right shoulder surgery and will participate in Tread Athletics' Pro Day in January, Ari Alexander of WHDH 7News in Boston reports.
Bielak signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in February, but he was released after making just two appearances at Triple-A Reno following shoulder surgery. It's not clear what the exact nature of the procedure was, but Alexander says Bielak has resumed throwing bullpen sessions. The 29-year-old holds a career 4.63 ERA over 76 appearances (21 starts) at the major-league level.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Bielak: Reaches minor-league deal•
-
Athletics' Brandon Bielak: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Brandon Bielak: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Brandon Bielak: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Athletics' Brandon Bielak: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Brandon Bielak: DFA'd by Oakland•