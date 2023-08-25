Houston optioned Bielak to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.
Bielak allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings of long relief in the Astros' blowout loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. He threw 112 pitches during that appearance and wasn't going to be available for the next handful of days.
