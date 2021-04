Bielak allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

This was the third multi-inning outing in four appearances for Bielak. He's been part of a bullpen that's been overworked of late, as starting pitchers not named Zack Grienke aren't getting deep into games. In four appearances, Bielak has a 3.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 10 innings.