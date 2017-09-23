Astros' Carlos Beltran: Held out again Saturday
Beltran is not in the lineup Saturday for the second straight day.
Beltran has gone 13-for-38 (.342) in his career against Angels starter Bud Norris, but the Astros are giving several of their regulars the day off Saturday and want Beltran to be fresh for the postseason.
