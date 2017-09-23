Play

Beltran is not in the lineup Saturday for the second straight day.

Beltran has gone 13-for-38 (.342) in his career against Angels starter Bud Norris, but the Astros are giving several of their regulars the day off Saturday and want Beltran to be fresh for the postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast