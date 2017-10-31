Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

As expected, Beltran will open Tuesday's game on the bench with no DH spot available in Dodger stadium. He'll be available off the bench as a pinch hitter, but seeing as the veteran is just 0-for-2 in the World Series so far, he likely won't be manager A.J. Hinch's first option.