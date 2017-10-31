Astros' Carlos Beltran: Not in Game 6 lineup
Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
As expected, Beltran will open Tuesday's game on the bench with no DH spot available in Dodger stadium. He'll be available off the bench as a pinch hitter, but seeing as the veteran is just 0-for-2 in the World Series so far, he likely won't be manager A.J. Hinch's first option.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...