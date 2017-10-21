Astros' Carlos Beltran: On bench for Game 7
Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday.
Beltran is just 3-for-17 (.176) so far in the postseason, so he'll open Saturday's decisive Game 7 on the bench as the Astros look to advance to their first World Series since 2005. In his place, Evan Gattis will serve as the designated hitter, batting sixth.
More News
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...