Beltran is not in the lineup for Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday.

Beltran is just 3-for-17 (.176) so far in the postseason, so he'll open Saturday's decisive Game 7 on the bench as the Astros look to advance to their first World Series since 2005. In his place, Evan Gattis will serve as the designated hitter, batting sixth.