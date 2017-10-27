Astros' Carlos Beltran: Remains on bench Friday
Beltran is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday.
Beltran has recorded one at-bat during each of the first two contests as a pinch hitter, and will once again remain out of the starting nine while Evan Gattis mans the DH position as the series begins in Houston. Throughout the 2017 playoffs, Beltran is just 3-for-19 at the plate, with a pair of doubles and one RBI.
