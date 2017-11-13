Carlos Beltran: Announces retirement
Beltran announced his retirement Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
As expected, the 40-year-old will hang up his cleats after winning his first World Series ring. The switch-hitting Beltran compiled a .279/.350/.486 line with 435 homers and 312 stolen bases across 20 major-league seasons with seven different teams.
