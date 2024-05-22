McCormick went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Angels.
McCormick was activated off the injured list Tuesday and started in left field while hitting ninth. He forced Joey Loperfido to the bench, though he'll likely need to hit well to maintain regular playing time. McCormick has struggled early on, hitting just .227 with a .267 slugging percentage while striking out at a 27.9 percent slip across 86 plate appearances.
