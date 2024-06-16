McCormick went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 13-5 loss to the Tigers.

McCormick didn't start Saturday against right-hander Jack Flaherty. McCormick was still able to make an impact in the lopsided loss with a homer in the seventh inning after replacing Yordan Alvarez in left field. The long ball was McCormick's first of the season, though he's managed three extra-base hits over his last five contests. The 29-year-old is slashing .209/.273/.291 with 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases over 121 plate appearances, and he's unlikely to make a consistent impact while occupying a short-side platoon role.