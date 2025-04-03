McCormick went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Giants.

McCormick was reportedly on the roster bubble to close spring training, and he started only one of Houston's first four games. However, he's now manned center field in three of the team's last four matchups, costing Jake Meyers playing time. The duo seem likely to continue to split playing time for the foreseeable future, limiting the potential fantasy value of both.