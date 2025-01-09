The Astros and McCormick avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.4 million contract Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick was arbitration-eligible for a second time this winter. The outfielder cratered to a .576 OPS in 94 regular-season games in 2024 following an .842 OPS in 2023. McCormick currently appears in line for regular playing time in 2025, although the Astros might not be done making roster additions.