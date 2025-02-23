McCormick is likely to begin the season as Houston's starting right fielder, but he will be on a short leash, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCormick had a very disappointing 2024 season, maintaining only a 66 wRC+ across 267 plate appearances. Due to Houston's lack of offseason additions in the outfield, he's likely to maintain a starting role by default, though he'll need to return to the form he showcased earlier in his career to maintain that status. McTaggart named Taylor Trammell (calf) as a potential playing time winner should McCormick continue to struggle.