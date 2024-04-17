McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick recently overcame a hamstring issue before starting in each of Houston's last three games, so his absence from the lineup Wednesday is most likely for maintenance purposes as the Astros and Atlanta close their series with an afternoon contest. With McCormick on the bench, the Astros will run out an outfield of Yordan Alvarez, Mauricio Dubon and Kyle Tucker from left to right.