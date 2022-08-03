McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCormick is on the bench for the second game in a row, and he may have a tough time recapturing a near-everyday role in the corner outfield after the Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles on Monday. At this point, McCormick's best bet for playing time may be in center field, where Jake Meyers' status as the everyday option at the position is on thin ice due to his ongoing slump. Rather than McCormick or Meyers, the Astros will turn to Mauricio Dubon in center field for Wednesday's series finale.