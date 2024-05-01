The Astros placed McCormick on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right hamstring discomfort, retroactive to Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that the Astros were debating placing McCormick on the injured list, and the team ultimately decided sitting him down for another week is the best course of action. The 29-year-old outfielder likely won't require more than a minimum stay on the IL, so he may be able to return to the lineup when eligible May 8. Jacob Amaya was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.