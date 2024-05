McCormick (hamstring) began running Saturday and could participate in batting practice within the next few days, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Espada said McCormick has been feeling better since tweaking his hamstring Tuesday, and the team hopes to send him on a minor-league rehab assignment "pretty soon." The 29-year-old outfielder will be eligible to return from the IL on Wednesday, though the Astros haven't indicated whether or not he'll be ready to go by then.