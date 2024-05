McCormick (hamstring) will make his second rehab appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, MLB.com reports.

McCormick is nearing a return, as he played five innings in center field with Corpus Christi on Tuesday. However, he won't be back in the minor-league lineup again until Friday, meaning he won't be activated from the injured list until at least Saturday. McCormick has gone 2-for-7 in his first two appearances of the rehab stint.