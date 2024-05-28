McCormick is not in the Astros' lineup versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

This will be the third consecutive absence for McCormick after also sitting out Sunday's and Monday's contests. He made a return from an injured-list stint due to right hamstring discomfort last Tuesday and has recorded a hit across the nine plate appearances he's logged in the three games he's played in that span. In his place, Yordan Alvarez will start in left field while Jon Singleton slots in as the designated hitter and Jose Abreu draws the start at first base.