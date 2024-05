McCormick isn't in the Astros' lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCormick had sat out three games in a row before returning to Houston's lineup Wednesday, but an 0-for-4 performance will put him back on the bench for Thursday's series finale. Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon will start across the outfield while McCormick sits.