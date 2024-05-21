McCormick (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick has missed all of May with hamstring soreness, but he'll return to the active roster after a six-game rehab stint. The 29-year-old went 5-for-23 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base in the minors. While McCormick should end up as the Astros' starting left fielder, he's likely to split time with Joey Loperfido and could see more DH work considering the fragility of a hamstring injury.