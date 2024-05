Astros manager Joe Espada said that McCormick (hamstring) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game versus the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

However, McCormick is with the Astros at Minute Maid Park and will go through a pregame workout. His activation will come "soon," per Espada, with Tuesday seeming like a distinct possibility. McCormick has been out for all of May with a right hamstring injury.