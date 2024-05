McCormick (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the Astros after serving as Triple-A Sugar Land's designated hitter Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's the sixth rehab outing for McCormick, who so far has gone 3-for-19 with a double, an RBI and five strikeouts. The 29-year-old has struggled early in 2024 with a .236/.325/.278 slash line through 21 games.