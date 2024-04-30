Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that McCormick is dealing with some hamstring soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Houston has yet to post their lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Cleveland, but the 29-year-old outfielder doesn't seem likely to be included. Prospect Joey Loperfido is being called up for his first taste of the big leagues, and he'll see some run in the outfield with McCormick banged up, per Espada. McCormick's injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but he may be limited over the next few days.