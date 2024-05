Manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that McCormick (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the injured list with hamstring soreness last week, and he is now on the cusp of returning to game action. McCormick will likely only need a few games in the minors to get back up to speed due to the brevity of the absence, though he could use a few extra at-bats given his .603 OPS through 21 games.