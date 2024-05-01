McCormick's hamstring is still bothering him Wednesday, and the Astros are considering placing him on the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

No official move has been made just yet, but manager Joe Espada said there have been conversations about whether or not to put the 29-year-old on the shelf. McCormick will not start Wednesday's game against the Guardians but is available to hit, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, despite still having issues with his hamstring. Joey Loperfido will instead get the nod in left field and bat eighth.