Barber (hip) served as a designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a base hit and two strikeouts in Double-A Corpus Christi's 3-2 win over Frisco.

Though he never went on Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list, Barber hadn't appeared in a game for the club since Aug. 13 on account of a sore right hip before he rejoined the lineup Friday. Barber received Saturday's game off, but Corpus Christi hasn't provided any indication that the 22-year-old outfielder is dealing with a setback on the heels of playing Friday.