Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that Barber recently underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The shoulder injury had kept Barber out of action at High-A Asheville since late May, but a reason for his absence wasn't known until Click spoke about the matter Sunday. The 20-year-old, who is regarded as one of Houston's top outfield prospects, will finish his second professional season with a .214/.365/.452 slash line across only 52 plate appearances at Asheville. Assuming Barber's surgery doesn't require any major reconstruction, he should receive a clean bill of health for the start of spring training.