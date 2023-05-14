Barber is hitting .292 with a .420 OBP, three home runs and one steal in 22 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.

It's good to see Barber off to a strong start in a more neutral hitting environment after he put up a .298/.408/.450 slash line last year while playing half his games in the extremely hitter-friendly park at High-A Asheville. Barber has dealt with shoulder trouble early in his career, so staying healthy will be key for the 22-year-old corner outfielder. Once a plus runner, it seems Barber's speed has ticked down a bit, given that he has attempted just one steal and has a 3.9 speed score early this season.