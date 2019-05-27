Astros' Collin McHugh: Needs more rest

McHugh's sore elbow hasn't made any progress lately, so he'll take some more time to rest his arm, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An MRI on McHugh's elbow last week revealed no structural damage, but he remains not close to a return. He's played catch since landing on the injured list but his elbow did not respond particularly well. There doesn't appear to be any clear timeline for his return.

