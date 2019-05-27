Astros' Collin McHugh: Needs more rest
McHugh's sore elbow hasn't made any progress lately, so he'll take some more time to rest his arm, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An MRI on McHugh's elbow last week revealed no structural damage, but he remains not close to a return. He's played catch since landing on the injured list but his elbow did not respond particularly well. There doesn't appear to be any clear timeline for his return.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: No structural damage•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Lands on IL with elbow discomfort•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws two scoreless in relief•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Moving to bullpen•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Works on fastball command•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Roughed up by Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal